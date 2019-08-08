By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets broke into offices of Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology Mark Botoman in City Center Lilongwe and vandalized some property.

Minister of Information Botoman confirmed of the incident but could not say when exactly the break-in happened.

Botomani said that he was away and has just arrived today.

He added that the police are yet to visit the offices and file a report.

However, other quarters of the society has described the attack as staged following President Peter Mutharika’s portrait being intact in the office.

“They will never destroy APM’s (A Dad’s) Portrait. They will keep the Minister’s (masterminder’s) desk intact.

“They will open Computers and take only Hard drives for safety and leave the rest there,” said an eye witness during the attack.

She adds, “Demonstrators are always hungry for food. But Staged Demonstrators will not even have appetite for Biscuits. The question is, analowera kuti?

“That’s how we catch DPP’s staged Vandalism. It’s a staged Vandalism to paint black the Anti-Jane Ansah Protests”.

The protests’s organisers Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has however blamed Malawi Police Services for failing their job to arrest those involved in the damages during demonstrations.