Suspected DPP violent youths attack MCP supporters ahead of Mia’s rally

By Leo Mkhuwala

Crowds of youths said to be the infamous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Cadets that were lurking in waiting while armed with stones and sticks at Kachere along the main road to Nsanje have on Wednesday afternoon wounded two Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters as they launched an attack on the supporters from the rival camp.

The violent youths started throwing stones at the MCP supporters that were passing to welcome the party’s Vice President Muhammed Sidik Mia who was conducting whistle stops in the district.

The wounded MCP supporters have been identified as Ganizani Malekeza from Chikunkhu Village and Mercy Mpomba from Kachere Village, both from Senior Chief Tengani in the district.

Political related violence caused by DPP cadets has been more of permanent tendency in Nsanje district especially in Nsanje Central constituency where the current Member of Parliament is Former DPP Cabinet Minister in the Arthur Peter Mutharika’s cabinet, Francis Kantsaira