Suspected Kasungu motorcycle hijacker arrested

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Away from the electoral mood, there was a commotion in Kasungu town a few minutes ago when angry motorcycle taxi operators beat up a suspected motorcycle hijacker.

The unidentified man is said to have hired a motorcycle to Yasenya in Kasungu municipal council before an alleged attempt to hijack the motorcycle.

Owner of the motorcycle, Winston Nyasulu told Zodiak Online that he managed to apprehend the suspect after getting a call from the boy who operates the motorcycle.