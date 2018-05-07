LILONWE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected Malawian drug dealer Hanif Randera’s son, died on Monday in Brazil while on distribution exercise.

According to sources confided in to Maravi Post,say that Randera of Area 47 Sector 3 in Lilongwe, son died in the foreign land.

The sources disclosed that, the son was sent to Brazil by a Nigerian Drug dealer called Alex Ojuku and nick named Old Man who bought a ticket and facilitated everything for young Randera to go and courier drugs from Brazil to Malawi.

The source adds that Alex Ojuku is said to be the main drug distributor among his fellow Nigerians in Area 47 and Malawi as a whole.

“It is said that while in Brazil young Randera got sick and died. The Nigerian Drug Dealer went to tell the father, Hanif Randera of the sad news however the Nigerian is not disclosing where the dead body is in order for the Randera family to repatriate it to Malawi.

“The issue of drugs has gone off hand especially in Area 47 in Lilongwe where the government is unable to control the situation for it is alleged that the top Police and government officials are in the drug syndicate.

Residents in Area 47 are now considering to take the law in there own hands to clean up the area off the drug dealers for it appears the government is failing to put the issue to a stop.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that top police officials are on payroll of Nigerian Drug Dealers

.