A suspected thief was yesterday arrested and beaten mercilessly after he made an attempt to romance his victim just after robbing her in Delta state.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly gained access into a lady’s house with the intention to steal along Yoruba road extension in Sapele area.

After stealing the lady’s phone, the suspected thief decided to embark on another mission, this time to feed his sexual desire.

According to the female victim, she felt someone romancing her leg in her sleep as she opened her eyes to see a stranger in her room. She raised an alarm and shouted before neighbors gave the suspect a hot pursuit.

“I was not aware of when he was robbing me because I was deep asleep but was awoken when I realised something was rubbing on my legs. I opened my eyes, only to see a stranger in my room”

It was revealed that the suspect later identified as Julius – was beaten mercilessly by the mob to the extent he pooed on himself.

The lady disclosed that she’s sick and took some drugs that’s why she slept off and didn’t noticed when the suspect entered her house.

The stolen phone was later recovered.