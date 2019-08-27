OWERRI-(MaraviPost)-13-year-old Kosisochukwu Anioma who was reported missing, has been found by the police.

Identified as Kosisochukwu was reported missing by her father and former aide to ex-Governor Chimaroke Nnaman,Frank Anioma Enugu state police disclosed that she was found in Owerri with her boyfriend and was not in fact, kidnapped.

When it comes to teenage rebellion, it appears there are no limits to how far some kids would go and former aide to ex-Governor Chimaroke Nnaman, Frank Anioma, has certainly learnt some lessons judging from his recent experience with his daughter.

On August 22, 2018, social media users were thrown into confusion and worry after Anioma took to the Facebook platform to cry out for help after his daughter, Kosisochukwu Anioma went missing.

Sharing photos of the 13-year-old, he stated that she left the house for the market and never returned home.

Frank Anioma shared the news believing his daughter was kidnapped.

Source: www.legit,gn