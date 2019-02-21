NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-The politics of intimidation took its toll ahead of grand rally of firebrand politician Abida Mia in Nsanje Central on Thursday when a squad of suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets pounced on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter, Andraide Chisomba.

The victim who was on his way to Chilumba School ground where a swarm of mammoths crowds were gathering for the MCP rally met his fate near Nyamithuthu bridge.

According to reporter who witnessed the savagery action, Nchiza Msampha said, four DPP cadets manhandled Chinsomba and beat him up minutes later after they uprooted and burnt MCP flags.

Msampha has since identified the DPP Cadets culprits as Patrick Gumakhani also known as Ankolo, Davie Mphanje, Gerald Kanyoza and a female, Dorika Gabriel.

The blood stained Msampha who also tried his best to rescue his friend from the marauding bloodthirsty cadets expressed worry over the condition of the victim as he was badly wounded.

“We took him home and we are waiting to get some transport so we can rush him to hospital,” said Msampha who is also an MCP supporter.

There are rumours of various planned attacks by the DPP cadets who aimed at stopping Abida Mia’s rally but have failed due to fear of daring supporters in favour of the MCP Parliamentary candidate, Kafandikhale Mandevana who is being unveiled by Mia during the grand rally.

The seating Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central where cadets have beaten up an MCP supporter is Francis Kantsaira who is Minister of Industry and Tourism in the current DPP regime.

Political violence peptrated by the DPP can be backdated to the October 17, 2017 by-elections in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency which saw the MCP Candidate Lawrence Sitolo carrying the day.

There were scenarios of DPP Candidates who were ferried from Blantyre uprooting MCP flags and harassing its supporters.