Suspected thieves have vandalized a newly constructed community college in Liwonde Towship, Machinga by smashing and stealing electrical materials and other valuable items.

This is the third time that the college, which is yet to be named and roll out its activities, has been vandalized.

Machinga District Youth Officer (DYO) Swidern Zuze said the suspected thieves broke into the unguarded building on Wednesday night last week and stole electrical materials such as plugs, sockets, switches, electrical cables, doors, and fire extinguisher among others.

Zuze said the structure has no security personnel looking after it thereby increasing its vulnerability to vandalism.

“Security needs to be provided urgently, otherwise the remaining window flame glasses and doors will also be stolen soon or later,” he observed.

Contractors for the construction of the building, Vale Logistics Company, have not deployed in security team to guard the structure.

Chairperson for Machinga District Youth Network Steve Chaguza told Malawi News Agency that reports indicate that Vale Logistics did not make proper handovers to the district council after finishing construction works.

“The issue of handover was once reported to the district commissioner but up to date the keys (of the building) are still in Lilongwe [with Vale officials],” he said.

Meanwhile Machinga District Labour Office has deployed a guard as a short-term measure as the district council continues to discuss with Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development on the way forward of the college operation.

Other district stakeholders have observed that once the college building becomes operational, such incidences will be minimized.

Police have said they are investigating the matter.