By Malawi News Agency

Unknown people haave torched three houses in Ntchisi District leading to destruction of property worth K430, 000 in the process, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

Ntchisi Police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha in an interview said that the three houses belong to Lloyd Chikanda of Kachingwe Village in Traditional Authority Chilooko in the district.

He said the incident occurred Sunday, August 19, 2018 and that the people who torched the houses are not known.

“The victim went to church and around 1 p.m. he received a call from a friend notifying him that his house was on fire and upon reaching home, he found that all his three houses were razed down by the fire,” said M’bumpha.

He said investigations are underway to arrest the suspects.