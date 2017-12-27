CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)– A businessman was on Sunday struck to death by lightening, officials have confirmed.

According to police report the incidence occurred around afternoon hours when the deceased was on his way to conduct business at Mbenje Trading Centre in Nsanje district.

The surround community believe that the lightning was unnatural and that was sent by one of the deceased enemies.

Police identified the man as John Chiwaya from Traditional Authority T.A) Ngabu in Chikwawa.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer Agness Zalakoma, Chiwaya was killed on his way to the trading centre where he was going to sell his pots.

“There were heavy rains with thunder and lightning. Chiwaya was hit with one of the flash light current and died on the spot,” Zalakoma said.

She further said postmortem for Chiwaya’s body showed that cause of the death was due to lightning. Currently, the body is at Nsanje District hospital mortuary.

The police are advising people in the district to refrain from walking in the open during thunder and lightning.