By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Kanengo station in Lilongwe are keeping in custody an unknown woman on allegations that she fell from a witchcraft aeroplane on Friday, midnight.

According to Kanengo Police Station publicist Labani Makalani, a pastor for Kingdom Life Church, Chipoliro Banda aged 42 reported to the police on Saturday night January 13 this year.

The pastor however complained that he received a call from his security guard at his church premises, located at Area 50 in Lilongwe, who told him that he heard strange noise of something falling from the sky within the church compound.

The police publicist said that when the guard checked he discovered that it was a naked woman who had strange looks.”

Makalani added that upon receiving the report, Police officers rushed to the scene where they managed to rescue the woman from villagers who were ready to administer jungle justice.

Currently the woman is in normal condition only that he is failing to speak properly.

The Police have opened a case of Criminal Trespassing against the woman.