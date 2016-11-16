LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s suspended spokesperson Jessie Kabwira says she is ready to attend the party’s disciplinary committee as long as clear agenda for the call up is stipulated.

Kabwira, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North-West Constituency wants MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) to set a safe environment, release of police arson report prior to disciplinary hearing.

She hinted that there was a need for formal communication (in a written form) regarding to the party’s hearing.

The outspoken Kabwira made the demand upon arrival from Zimbabwe SADC Parliamentary Forum (PF), a conference which aimed at reducing hunger crisis and girl child welfare in schools for the region.

The Salima North-West lawmaker who is SADC Parliamentary Women Caucus Chairperson told the news conference that she wants the party issues to be resolved as soon as possible so perhaps she can resume her role as the party’s spokesperson.

“I just heard through the radio that I was called for the second time to the party’s disciplinary hearing though all in all there was no formal communication regarding that. Surprisingly, this said invitation came when I was in Zimbabwe’s Sadc FP for two weeks together with the party’s vice president Richard Msowoya. This calling for the hearing wasn’t timely hence I failed to attend.

“But any day the party invite me formally will attend the hearing with some conditions including safe environment, clear agenda, the release of the police arson report and the mandate of NEC to handle the matter as time line for the issue lapsed two months ago.

“I am not becoming difficult on the matter but rather following rules of natural justice. I don’t want to meet a situation where I will be beaten like what happened to a private lawyer who met the same fate when handing over the court documents,” said Kabwira.

When asked whether she will take the party to court if found guilty, Kabwira indicated that the outcome of the hearing will determine her future action.

“I’m a loyal member of MCP; therefore any resolution to this standoff will give the next course of action but with focus of fighting for the people who are stuck in deep economic hardships. The party remains my political path which I can represent the constituents well in Parliament”, said Kabwira.

Both Kabwira and Joseph Njobvuyalema were suspended in August for being accused of having a hand in the alleged foiled arson on the party’s headquarters

MCP went further to expell Salima Central legislator Felix Jumbe long side some senior party officials including Denis Nathumba, Lyton Dzombe, Chatinkha and Azam Mwale from the party for being accused of sowing division in the party.

Kabwira’s political path this year has been rough as she also faces politically inspired treason and sedition charges from the state.