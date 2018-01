By Impi Ralph Chienda Ngozo

Some of the Life changing Projects by the Mighty DPP under His Excellency Prof Peter Munthalika

Cancer Centre,28 community training colleges,Chipasula area 23 road , Upper Biwi to Chidzanja, Area 36 road, Chimaliro road, Ntchesi road, Chiputula road, Kasiya Santhe road, Mzuzu Nkhatabay road, Livingstonia Njakwa Rumphi road, Karonga Songwe road, Mwanza kunenekude road , Chilimba road, Mayani road, Magalasi Ndirande road, Mbayani Gayisi Likhubula road, Chimwankhunda Living Waters Nkolokosa road, Limbe Manje road, Zomba Matawale road, Thyolo Thekerani Muona in Nsanje road, Chiladzulu Phalombe road, Nguludi PIM road, Zomba Jali Mulanje road , Bingu Stadium to Parliament dual, will never be the same.

Chileka airport to Clock Tower dual carriage way,Blantyre and Lilongwe District Hospitals,Bt Stadium,186km Bt city roads,20 storey building in Bt, Ntandire, Tsangano Nneno Mwanza , Lilangwe Machinga, KIA Mchinji round about Dual, Blantyre Chileka airport Dual, Nkhumbe GDC, Blantyre Cgileka via Michiru, Nanjiri Area 44 Kanrngo bypass, others get ready. Limenelo ndiye Boma la DPP, a little talk more development