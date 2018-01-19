2018 is an exciting year for Swaziland as this charming Kingdom, dubbed ‘Africa in a nutshell’ celebrates it’s 50th year since independence and King Mswati III’s 50th birthday. The ’50/50′ celebrations in April will be the undoubted highlight of the year but the country’s stunning scenery, fascinating cultural experiences, thrilling safaris and exciting adventure activities are available all year round! To keep up with Swaziland’s growing reputation as a tourism destination, its tourist industry is continuing to work on upgrades and developments. A brand new Hilton Hotel opens in Mbabane this year and great progress is being made on the new 5 star hotel and conference centre in Ezulwini Valley. For further details of some of the developments across Swaziland in 2017 and those coming in 2018, see the details below.

BIG GAME PARKS

HLANE ROYAL NATIONAL PARK

2017 – Ndlovu Camp extended by 10 units.

2017 – 6 units upgraded in Bhubesi Camp.

2018 – 4 guide units to be built & new self-catering units potentially being built.

2018 – Large summerhouse to be built to enhanse Bhubesi Self Catering Camp which can accommodate overlanding groups.

MLILWANE WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

2017 – 2 new walking trails open, perfect for families, with maps now available.

2017 – Roan village revamped.

2018 – 2 new Lontweni rondavels are planned.

2018 – More Rest Camp Huts to be upgraded.

SONDZELA BACKPACKERS

2017 – 6 rondavels upgraded to ensuite and 4 brand new rondavels built.

2017 – Concrete bridge over Mhlambanyatsi River has been rebuilt to improve access.

CHUBEKA TRAILS

2017 – ‘5-day Overnight Trail’ recce trip with In the Saddle took place in June/July for future itinerary.

2017 – New horses brought in, with breeding taking place to increase diversity and offerings.

2018 – ‘5-day Overnight Trail’ now set with itinerary now on sale with In the Saddle

2018 – Guide training has already begun with a busy 2018 planned.

2018 – Developnent of an eco-sensitive trail camp in Mlilwane North planned.

LOCAL TOUR OPERATORS

ALL OUT AFRICA

2018 – Multi night camping treks in Swaziland available that can be taken in isolation or incorporated into a longer tailor made tour.

2018 – One day transfers to Hlane, Mkhaya, and Mlilwane for guests who don’t have their own vehicles, prodiving access to wildlife parks in Swaziland.

2018 – 1 and 2 Day trips to Swaziland from Komatipoort South Africa for clients who visit Kruger, visiting sights such as Malolotja, Ngwenya and Lobamba.

SKYWORLD TRAVEL & TOURS

2017/18 – Visa assistance, Reed Dance Tours, Bushfire Tours, Travel Management Services, Travelstart Affiliate Program.

BUSH TRAVEL TOURS

2017 – Manzini City tour: “Experience a city like a local”.

2018 – Eco City Tour: Discover exotic and well as idigenous plans and their usage within Swazi culture as you walk through legendary historical sites in Manzini.

2018 – Cavubg Tours: Cross boundaries to new unexplored caves in Swaziland and experience nature unlike any other, only with Bush Travel Tours.

2018 – 3 City Swazi Tour: Experience Swazi Culture, the jounry of Swazi kings and interact with locals with Bush travel tours unique ‘3 city Swazi’ experience.

ACCOMMODATION

THE GEORGE HOTEL

2017 – Yoruba Lounge: Newly introduced, with eye catching art pieces, african heritage and furniture tempting enough to carry home. Suitable as a meeting area, a night out or a private function.

2017 – Thursday Karaoke NIghts: Every Thursday, the new Yoruba Lounge plays host to a fun & exciting night of singing with food and beverages available.

2018 – The George Hotel Casino is due to be opening this year.

MOGI BOUTIQUE HOTEL

2018 – An extra 4 rooms being built, due to popular demand

2018 – Restaurant area also being built to do popular demand.