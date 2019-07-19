Prophet T.B. Joshua says he has not been making prophecies about the things happening around the world because people twist his prophecies.

Prophet T.B. Joshua revealed that he resorted to silence despite seeing the things way before they happen.

“Many things that happened around the world, I saw it. But I when I tell it to you, you twist it” claims in a clip that has been shared by Emannuel TV, the official channel of Prophet T.B. Joshua and his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The Nigeria televangelist says he has reversed his decision to remain silent because the world can not stay in the dark forever.

“The World can not be in the dark. This is one of the reasons why I am here today” he says shortly before issuing out a prophecy that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari requires prayers to see through his term.

Buhari has been facing stiff opposition ever since his reelection in February this year. His legitimacy is being challenged by Nigeria’s main opposition leader, Atiku Abubaka.