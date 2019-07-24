The Emmanuel TV Team in the USA have extended arms of love to the elderly, disabled and needy residents of Ohio in two recent charity events.

Baskets full of food were distributed to residents of Middletown Housing and the Emmanuel TV Backpack Program at the Lakota Pointe Government Housing Projects was launched.

Students in the program receive a backpack filled with six separate easy-to-make meals and a cash gift. Every week, the backpacks are refilled to help support families in need.

“Love looks around to see those who are in need.” – T.B. Joshua