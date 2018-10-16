Days after Kanye West ramblings with USA President Trump inside the Oval Office, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. (born September 25, 1980), known professionally as T.I. is stirring some outrage with a provocative video posted online Friday.

The clip, posted to Twitter by Clifford Joseph Harris Jr -T.I. with the words “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” begins with the president boarding Marine One. As he does so, a voiceover is heard:

“Melania Trump did not go to Mar-a-Lago with the president this weekend, which has a lot of people wondering…”

The video then cuts to Clifford Joseph Harris Jr in the Oval Office, watching the helicopter take off. As he takes a seat at the Resolute Desk, a model closely resembling Melania Trump walks in. Melania Trump removes her “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” jacket to reveal nothing on underneath, she climbs on the desk as T.I. lights up a cigar.

The video also shows “Melania” defacing her husband’s presidential portrait with red spray paint.

During Kanye West’s visit to the White House last week, he expressed support for the president in a bizarre, 20-minute rant in the Oval Office. “I love this guy,” Trump said as he hugged the “Gold Digger” rapper.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, has called for a boycott of T.I.’s music in response to the salacious Twitter post.

“How is this acceptable?” Grisham tweeted Saturday.

T.I.’s video, which is promoting his new album “Dime Trap,” has been viewed more than 1.4 million times already.