Kasungu, June 17, 2019: One of the longest serving Chiefs in Kasungu, Traditional Authority (TA) Kapelula has passed away.

According to Kasungu District Commissioner (DC), James Kanyangalazi, the late TA Kapelula died of low blood pressure.

“Late TA Kapelula whose real name was Moses Thomas Wilima, died Saturday at Kasungu District Hospital of low blood Pressure after initially being admitted Tuesday because of a fractured left hip,” he said.

The late Chewa Chief was born on November 16, 1923 and is survived by a wife and two children.

Fourth in chieftaincy lineage, the late TA Kapelula was installed as chief in February 1944.

Burial is expected to take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his Ndonda Headquarters.

Reported by Vincent Khonje, Malawi News Agency (Mana)