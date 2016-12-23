6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. 7 Of the increase of His government and peace

There will be no end, Upon the throne of David and over His kingdom, to order it and establish it with judgment and justice from that time forward, even forever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this. Isaiah 9:6,7

Two thousand years ago, in a manger, in the City of David called Bethlehem, Jesus Christ, the Son of God and born of the Virgin Mary, who was betrothed to Joseph. In accordance with the holy scriptures, this marks the continuations of Judaic religious belief that is embraced by three of the world’s major religion, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The Prophet Isaiah made this pronouncement and it took some time, over 400 years, to take place – BUT come did surely, the day when Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem as announced in the scriptures. Christians globally commemorate the birth of the LORD Jesus on December 25. It is a joyous occasion of recollecting, church-going, gift-giving, merry-making, dance and much fun.

In the revelry, there appears to, among many other observations that can be made, that the Day has been overtaken, usurped so to speak by other worldly concerns and to-dos. The event has even undergone several name changes, with some religious (not the major three) creating some replacement celebration.

But the zeal with the celebration of Christmas, which the entire world, stops in unison, and observes (with or without reverence to what Christmas stands for or means), is alarming, to say the least.

There is the matter of the lost meaning of Christmas; this is mainly due to secularization of our society and mainly due to complete and utter commercialization of the even. The Christmas craze usually starts in later October, but lately, September has seen visible signs of Christmas relics in the toy, decorations, and gift departments of numerous stores.

Anything Christmassy that plies monies out of customers’ pockets and into till machines or tendered against the plastics bills of sales, is used with gusto and unapologetic fervor. While the exchange of gifts is a welcomed development, it rarely signifies, less acknowledge the Actual Gift that was given by the Creator of the Christmas Event.

The meandering lines in super markets and department stores, where parents, children, office staffers, marketers all point to the commercialization of a very poignant and religious event. On the day itself at opening of gifts, it is sad that holding dear in many hearts are the notions of who got the biggest and better gifts, instead of how fortunate we are of the First Gift given 2000 years ago.

The celebration of the birth of Jesus, known as the Mass of the Christ, hence Christmas, has been embellished with other actors and relics, that were not there and are not part of the picture of Christmas- these may be called pretenders to the Throne of the Christ. The tradition of writing to Santa Clause, who in some conversations is referred to as St. Nicholas Claus, is a much revered and encouraged phenomenon. This sometimes takes place in the school setting where millions of children, aided by eager teachers, write to the gift-giving-to-good-boys-and-girls Santa Claus.

Gift-giving and card sending, was once a very appropriate method of sending our joy as Christians celebrating the birth of the LORD Jesus. Sadly, it has increasingly become much like for a needle in the hay stack when shopping for Christ-centered greeting cards. The many cards found on numerous bookstore shelves are devoid of the true meaning and spirit of Christmas; the Babe, that was born in lowly circumstances in a manger has been totally removed and replaced by Santa Claus, reindeers, the Christmas tree, etc.

The very name Christmas replaced by Holidays, an upgrade or degeneration of sorts from Season’s Greetings. There is even the much offensive Xmas salutation instead of the full spelling of the Christ. The troubling thing about this is that it is not only non-Christians that are doing this removing of the Christ from His Mass; even the Christians are doing it.

Christians, perhaps not wanting to offend their fellow non-Christians shout out salutations such as “Happy Holidays!” Some have stuck with the Season’s greetings. But the visibly present attempt to remove Christ from His Mass is the letter X placed in front of Mass.

To his credit, President-elect Donald Trump gets an A+ for re-introducing the subject of restoring order on this occasion – bringing Christ back to His Mass. We will this year and beyond hear him salute us “Merry Christmas.” While such a campaign promise may have seemed misplaced or insignificant, it is a pleasant ring from the leader of a country that was founded by pilgrim fathers that went out searching for freedom to practice their religion.

The irony of the commercializing and downplaying of the true spirit and meaning of Christmas, appears to only be taking place with all things to do with Christian observations. It is perhaps only the secular Jew that will should “Happy Holidays” during a Purim, Chanukah, Rosh Hashanah or the Passover, the Feast of Unleavened Bread festivities; or Muslim shout salute anyone in this manner during the birth of the Prophet Mohamed, Eid al-Fitr or Eid Mubarak festivities.

These are solemn and religious observances and held with piety when they are being observed.

Dance to which music? I recently attended a church Christmas dinner, where singing carols was on the menu. To my surprise, the young people, and some elders, could not sing along with the scriptural-based carols. I noted, with sadness that when the more secular and highly popularized non-scripture-based songs, then all the young people not only knew the songs and words, they sang along.

How, one might wonder has happened? It is simple: Christmas, the time Christians exchange gifts, marking the birth of the Jesus, the Christ, has been infiltrated by the commercial agents, much like the money-changers had done in Jesus’ time. New Christmas songs have taken over: these are such as ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’, and even such seemingly scripture-based songs as ‘the Drummer Boy’ and ‘Do you hear what I hear?’ These have taken over and go into the next generation, almost unchecked. They are commercialized and their airing on radio or TV spells money and profits. At the expense of the spirit and heart of Christmas winning or even earning a single tambala.

I thank God that as He has His people through the Prophet in Isaiah 9:20-21 that “…it shall come to pass in that day that the remnant of Israel, and such as have escaped of the house of Jacob, will never again depend on him who defeated them, but will depend on the Lord, the Holy One of Israel, in truth. The remnant will return, the remnant of Jacob, to the Mighty God.”

This commentary ends with a powerful praise song (sang to the tune of a popular, but highly non-scriptural and excessively commercialized song; re-written by Carroll Robertson. I’ve added a few verses; please teach them to your children: they are not getting scripture-based Christmas in schools. But parents should do this out of what scripture says again and again: In Psalm 44:1 the psalmist says “for the choir director. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. O God, we have heard with our ears, our fathers have told us The work that You did in their days, In the days of old. And in Psalm 78:4 that “we will not conceal them from their children, but tell to the generation to come the praises of the LORD, And His strength and His wondrous works that He has done.”

A Christmas song

The Twelve Days of Christmas Praise by Carroll Robertson

On the first day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me…… Salvation…full and free. On the second day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… Everlasting life and Salvation…full and free. On the third day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me…. Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the fourth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me…. Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the fifth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me…. Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the sixth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me…. Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation… full and free. On the seventh day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… a Body glorified, Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the eighth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… a Robe and a Crown, a Body glorified, Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation… full and free. On the ninth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… Mansions up above, a Robe and a Crown, a Body glorified, Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the tenth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… a Street of pure gold, Mansions up above, a Robe and a Crown, a Body glorified, Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the eleventh day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… a Thousand Tongues to sing, a Street of pure gold, Mansions up above, a Robe and a Crown, a Body glorified, Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free. On the twelfth day of Christmas, Jesus gave to me… Eternity to praise, a Thousand Tongues to sing, a Street of pure gold, Mansions up above, a Robe and a Crown, a Body glorified, Power from on high, Joy for my soul, Love for all men, Peace in my heart, Everlasting life, and Salvation…full and free.

Parents pleas also remember there are other scripture-based carols such as Away in a manger, Joy to the World, O come All ye faithful, O Holy night, The Frist Noel, God rest ye merry gentlemen, What Child is this? O little Town of Bethlehem, Once in Royal David’s city, Silent night, holy night and of course We three kings. These are the classics; however, there are modern one that can be used this Christmas season.

Merry Christmas; Jesus is the Reason for the Season.