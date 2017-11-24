Heaven has no rage, like love to hatred turned, nor hell a fury, like a woman scorned. -William Congreve

Malawi’s first President Kamuzu Banda was fond of saying that “behind every successful man, was a woman.” In this accolade of womankind, the former leader who ruled Malawi over 31 years as Life President and dubbed himself as the Nkhoswe of all women in Malawi, often outlined the appreciable role women play in society; and that a man’s success is attributable to a woman in the wings of the powerhouse.

True to his word in the appreciation of women, Banda set aside October 17 as a day to remember, honor and shower praises for mothers as masters, engineers, planners in creating leaders all over the world.

A snapshot taken from the world’s most famous book (the bible) reveals a star-studded line up of the good, bad and ugly. There are wise, dynamic, and courageous women; and then there are villains, evil and treacherous women that cause the thunderous fall of the men they stand behind. In both groups of women, they are mothers, wives, sisters, or daughters.

Among the wise, dynamic, and courageous women are:

Miriam hid and cared for her brother Moses, and lied to Pharaoh’s daughter that she would find a maid to care for the Hebrew boy (it was his mother); Moses mother cared for her son in the Pharaoh’s palace as a maid;

Esther – she saved an entire nation, courageously going to her husband the King and speak for her people’ an alliance that led to a match-making continuing the line of David;

Rahab – a courageous woman who hid Israelite spies;

An unnamed slave girl saves Namaan, (her mistress’s’’ husband) from the dreaded leprosy by informing him of the prophet of her religion;

Mary – the Mother of Jesus, raising a special child who had special skills; she follows him and courageously saw him being crucified;

The Shunammite woman who encouraged her husband to build a small room on the roof with walls and put there for him (Prophet Elisha);

To this list of women behind successful men, the name C. Tamanda Kadzamira is added; in his waning days as leader of Malawi, is the gentle voice of this woman that assisted Kamuzu Banda steer Malawi from the one party state to a multi-party democracy, as ministers and MCP loyalists jostled with the country’s oppositions parties and an antagonistic donor community.

Turning back to the bible the women that led their men astray and to their peril are:

Eve – caused Adam to eat from the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil, which he had been instructed not to eat;

Jezebel – misled her husband Ahab and even threatened the lives of prophets;

Zeresh – Haman’s wife plotted to annihilate the entire Jewish nation and to hang Mordecai upon the towering gallows;

Potiphar’s wife accused Joseph of sexual misconduct with her; caused her husband zto send him sent to prison;

Saphira connived with her husband to steal from God the proceeds of the sale of their goods;

Delilah – stealthily plied from her lover Samson, the secret behind his strength;

In examples outside, two highlights:

Queen Marie Antoinette – wife of Louis XVI of France; her extravagant lifestyle and flippancy caused their beheading during the French Revolution; when told that the people were complaining that they did not have bread, Antoinette said “give them cake;

Zimbabwe former First Lady Grade Mugabe (52), rose to the top ranks within the ZANU-PF party in the women’s league where she was the secretary. Of late she has been instrumental in out siting Joice Mururu who was deputy to Mugabe for the past 10 years.

It is reported that after Mugabe fired his Vice President Emmerson Mwanangwa, it is Grace Mugabe that emerged as the front runner to take the reins of power, should Mugabe be no longer president.

Through a variety of machinations and the creation of the group known as Generation 40, Grace and company, created a machinery that was bent on installing herself as the next leader of Zimbabwe.

According to Wikipedia, Generation 40(G40) is a faction of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF). It is an informal group of ZANU-PF politicians working on generation change by replacing the older officials of the party. The group promoted itself as the younger, savvy and well-educated ZANU-PF members. It is said to be led by Jonathan Moyo and ZANU-PFpolitical commissar, Savior Kasukuwere but is fronted by the former First Lady of Zimbabwe Grace Mugabe.

Although Moyo claims to have coined the term that was now wrongly used to refer to a ZANU-PF faction, he stated that he first used it in the state-controlled The Sunday Mail in August 2011 for first time; and added that he used the term in its demographic sense in reference to a broader spectrum of young people across political persuasions and gender and not a faction.

Most noted persons that are believed to be linked to the group are the nephew of Robert Mugabe and the Youth and Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao, Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, Deputy Minister of Public Service Tapiwa Matangaidze,Deputy Minister of Tourism Annastacia Ndhlovu, Hurungwe East MP Sarah Mahoka,Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister and war veteran Mandiitawepi Chimene, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, Minister of Finance Ignatius Chombo,Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi,Minister of Energy and Power Development Samuel Undenge, ZANU-PF’s Mashonaland West chairman Keith Guzah, Commissioner General of the Police Augustine Chihuri, MasvingoProvincial Affairs Minister Paul Chimedza, Minister of State for Bulawayo Eunice Sandi Moyo, ZANU-PF Youth League’s leader Kudzai Chipanga, Youth League’s financial secretary Tongai Kasukuwere,political commissar Innocent Hamandishe, secretary for external affairs Mphehlabayo Malinga, and women’s league secretary for administration Letina Undenge.

Without naming them, when the military took control of the country’s airwaves and stated to have no qualms with President Mugabe, assuring the world that President Mugabe and his family were safe, BUT that they were aiming to rid the country of “criminals,” appeared from the start to be in reference to this of maneuvering coterie of political, among them was the President’s own wife, hell-bent on assuming the seat that was occupied by her husband until the bloodless coup that took place: all in less than seven days.

In the same manner that the maneuvering women of the bible lacked the respect for the order of things or the rule of law, so too appears to be the case with the former First Lady of Zimbabwe.

Former President as former Malawi President Kamuzu Banda realized that power must be passed on properly according to the country’s constitution. While Banda had Mama C. Tamanda assist in relaying the reins of power to democratically elected government, in Zimbabwe, it appears comrade Grace, desired an alternative route.

This would explain why the military thought otherwise.

Long live genuine democracy!