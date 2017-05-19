Meanwhile, Jacob’s sons had come in from the fields as soon as they heard what had happened. 8 They were shocked and furious,because Shechem had done an outrageous thing in[a] Israel by sleeping with Jacob’s daughter—a thing that should not be done.

Three days later, while all of them were still in pain, two of Jacob’s sons, Simeon and Levi, Dinah’s brothers, took their swords and attacked the unsuspecting city, killing every male. 26 They put Hamor and his son Shechem to the sword and took Dinah from Shechem’s house and left. 27 The sons of Jacob came upon the dead bodies and looted the city where[a] their sister had been defiled. Genesis 34:7, 25-27

Almost every day a newspaper dips opened or sometimes listening to the broadcast news shows, there are highlights of sexual and murder criminal activities taking place in the country. While men are not spared from these criminal acts, the majority of reports are about the infringement of women and girl’s human rights.

In the last month alone (30 days), the headlines of one newspaper only, shows the alarming extent to which people have degenerated in our communities and are behaving with total disregard and disrespect to the human rights of other human beings, especially women and girls.

I must at this juncture, commend the role of the police service in capturing reported culprits and bringing them to justice. At the same time, the magnanimous work of the judiciary in the lower courts (magistrates courts) in the districts, is noteworthy. It is appreciated that the state prosecutors and judges are ensuring that the sexual predators and murderers, are sent to prison to serve punitive sentences, some as long as 14 years.

Murder cases cross gender lines, however defilement cases only happen with girls; likewise rape cases, it is usually women that are raped.

The police and judiciary are working hard to apprehend and punish offenders in cases of defilement and rape; however how are community leaders such as the traditional authorities (village head persons, chiefs).

The offenders are known people coming from the villages where the traditional authorities and even elected officials such as councillors and members of parliament. This is a cry out to the leaders to please save our communities….PLEASE SAVE OUR GIRLS AND WOMEN FROM THE WANTON HARM OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE.

I parade the headlines; there are more. These are the symptom of a society rife with fraying social norms.

***A 29-year old is in police custody in Mzuzu for allegedly abducting and defiling a 12-year old girl

***Lilongwe man arrested for murdering old woman over witchcraft claims

***Mzuzu man arrested for abducting and defiling 12 year-old girl

***Nkhata Bay man gets 13 years in jail for defilement of 13-Year old girl

***Machinga man jailed 12 years for defiling stepdaughter

***Dowa man jailed eight year for defiling and impregnating granddaughter

***Mzuzu man jailed 14 years for defiling and abducting young girl

***Blantyre man jailed 18 years for defiling and impregnating 13-year girl

***Neno Pastor arrested for defiling an imbecile girl

***Marriage divorce claims man’s life and wife severely injured in Ntcheu

***Nkhotakota man arrested for alleged murder after botched rape with deceased wife

***Three arrested for planning to kidnap and sell albino child

***Mother kills herself and son in Mangochi

***Man kills sister in-law’s boyfriend over a jealous tangle

***Mchinji man arrested for hacking own father: killing over witchcraft allegations

***Zomba man arrested for killing former wife over land ownership

***Sixty-seven year old decapitated man found

***Mob justice torches man to death in Mzimba

This call will continue to be made: traditional leaders, elected officials, please act against these violent acts against women and girls.

I also call upon the Government to please appoint former President Bakili Muluzi, as Special Champion on the Fight against Violent Acts Against Women, Girls and Boys. President Muluzi made many people laugh when he spoke out about the sexual violence taking place during his administration. He never minced words, but called out the culprits and shamed them on the Presidential podium.

If the traditional leaders and elected officials won’t join the battle against these violent acts against women girls and boys, then please give us former President Bakili Muluzi to voice out against these treacherous and heinous sexual and murder acts against humanity in our land. Let his voice ring out like Simeon and Levi’s voices did to avenge the defiling of their sister Dinah.

Malawi shall be a God-fearing nation by 2020!