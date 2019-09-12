KABUL-(MaraviPost)-A Taliban suicide car bomber has targeted an Afghan special forces’ base on the outskirts of the capital, Kabul, killing at least four troops, an official said on Thursday.

Three other soldiers were also wounded in Thursday’s attack in the Chahar Asyab district in Kabul, Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Defence Ministry, said.

According to Aljazeera, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the bombing in an email statement.

The attack came as US President Donald Trump pledged to hit the Taliban “harder than they have ever been hit before”.

Last week, he abruptly called off US-Taliban peace talks as the two sides were on the verge of signing a draft deal to end the US’s longest war.

Two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul last week, killing several civilians and two members of the NATO mission, including a US soldier.