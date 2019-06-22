By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Tobacco Association of Malawi (TAMA) will hold its 31st annual Congress and 90th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, June 25 in the capital Lilongwe.

Under theme “Farmer, Now and Tomorrow the Quest for Livelihood Improvement”, the event will be held at Golden Peacock Hotel.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, and signed by the association’s Communication Officer Sam Kalimba, the Congress is the highest forum where the associations’ councilors meet to review progress of Tobacco business and pass resolutions.

Kalimba added that the Congress will be officially opened by the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Gray Nyandule Phiri.

“The guest speaker is the vice Chancellor for LUANAR Professor George Yobe Kanyama Phiri who will share insights with regard to the issues of rebranding and diversification,” he said.

As part of the celebrations, the salvation band will lead the delegates to the annual congress hall in an anniversary march from City Centre business area to the Golden Peacock Hotel via the presidential drive.

“At the meeting several growers will be awarded for contribution to the tobacco industry and the socio-economic development of the country at large through consistent production and loyalty to TAMA,” added Kalimba.’

Tobacco remains the sore major forex earner for Malawi.