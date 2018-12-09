Mkhamanga TB-village-volunteers

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The use of volunteers in various rural areas has proven to be the best way of reducing further spread of Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS.

With village volunteers, early detection of the two diseases is a recipe for early treatment to contain their further spreading.

Equipped with skills, more cases of TB are being detected and referred to public health facilities for better treatment.

The practice is working magically as from March this year about 82 cases were detected and referred to Dowa District Hospital with the support of 290 volunteers.

During this week’s Action Aid Malawi Global Fund TB and HIV/AIDS media tour at Mkhamanga community TB of Traditional Authority (T.A) site revealed how volunteers have helped reduce further spread of the diseases.

The tour was part of this year’s World AIDS Day commemoration which falls on December 1 yearly aimed at giving an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV.

This is to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Just only with health care services skills, volunteers are able to travel long distance on door to door visit with the message on how to detect TB.

“With passion to help others, many have been supported even referred their cases to Dowa Hospital for further treatment. This is despite mobility challenges we face when visiting patients.

“We take risks when helping these patients before referring them to public health facilities, no transport and payment for the work. We need support on this aspect,” urges Martin Samson of the Mkhamanga TB volunteers.

Mabvuto Thom, Dowa Environmental Health Officer lauded the work of volunteers for helping his facility.

Thom disclosed that with the support from volunteers, TB detection rate has improved from five percent to ten which has helped to reduce further spread of the disease.

“With community sputum collection point, over 670 cases from March this year were detected and referred to our district hospital from 22 health facilities. This has helped us to provide early treatment to patients,” says Thom

Kondwani Mshali, Action Aid Malawi’s Technical & Advocacy coordinator whose organization trained volunteers on TB and HIV/AIDS expressed gratitude on how the fight against two diseases is progressing in line with three year (2018-2020) Joint TB/HIV Global Fund program.

Mshali disclosed that since 2017, TB cases detection increased from 1,000 to 20,000 in 2018 across the country.