AFP Tuk-tuk taxis are popular in city centres in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM-(MaraviPost)-Tanzania’s authorities have banned the use of strobe lights and sirens on public and private vehicles, local media reports.

Many tuk-tuks, known as a “bajaj”, and motorbike taxis, known as a “boda boda” in the East African nation, use the lights and sirens to attract customers.

“The tuk-tuks are confusing people on the streets with the strobe lights. You may think it’s the convoy of a head of state arriving in town, only to realise it’s the tuk-tuk drivers,” Dar es Salaam’s police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said at a press conference aired by Ayo TV.

According to BBC, Mambosasa warned of a nationwide crackdown and said those who defy the directive risk being arrested.

Ambulances, police vehicles and other approved public vehicles are exempt from the order.