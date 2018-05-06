The High Court of Tanzania has halted the implementation of new rules by the government requiring bloggers to pay $920 (£660) for the privilege of posting content online.

The new regulations were due to come into effect today. The court says it will explain on 10 May why it has issued the injunction.

A news site has tweeted the court document:

The application to oppose the regulations was made by human rights organisations, the media and popular Tanzanian blogging site Jamii Forums.

Tanzania’s government says the regulations will protect the East African nation from “lies” being spread online. Critics see it as a way of muzzling freedom of expression.