By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The Tanzanian government has donated 200 metric tons of relief maize and medical supplies to the government of Malawi to assist thousands of people who have been affected by the floods.

The donation follows president Peter Mutharika’s declaration that the country is in a state of disaster following floods which have hit the southern region.

Speaking in an interview with the media in Karonga, Mbeya district commissioner William Paul Ntinika, said the provision of the humanitarian assistance is meant to caution flood affected households from hunger and diseases.

“Malawi being our neighbouring country our president John Magufuli was deeply concerned with the situation that people in Malawi found themselves in hence the governments donation to bailout people from their problems that their facing due to the floods,” he said.

He further said the donation will strengthen the bilateral relationship that exists between the two neighbouring countries.

Karonga district agriculture development officer Rafael Mkisi, commended the Tanzania government for the timely gesture.

“We are grateful to Tanzania for their contribution, their assistance will go a long way in alleviating the plight of the flood victims,” he said.

Meanwhile over one million people have been affected by the floods with 60 deaths confirmed so far in the southern region of Malawi.