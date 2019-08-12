DODOMA-(MaraviPost)-The Police in Tanzania have launched an investigation after 60 people were killed and dozens injured in a fuel tanker explosion in the country.

The accident occurred in the town of Itigi, northwest of the capital Dodoma as people were trying to collect fuel from the vehicle, which had overturned.

Many of those killed and injured had been siphoning petrol from the vehicle when it burst into flames, according to police and witnesses.

A video shared on Twitter by ITV Tanzania appeared to show a large group of people carrying buckets and jerry cans towards the tanker, while images from the aftermath appear to show the area around the tanker littered with charred corpses and the burned-out wreckage of motorbikes.

Morogoro Governor, Stephen Kebwe, said the bodies of 60 victims were at the morgue of local hospital, where more than 70 people were also being treated for injuries.

Wilbrod Mutafungwa, the town’s police commissioner, told reporters that work was ongoing to reach a “conclusive” number of those killed. “Unfortunately fire broke out and burned a lot of people, a lot of people have lost their lives in this incident,” he said.

Mutafungwa said the dead were mainly drivers of motorcycle taxis – known as boda-boda – and residents.

Most of the victims were taken to hospital in Morogoro, although some bodies were still at the accident site, local health official Rita Lyamuya said.

“The situation is really bad. Many people died here, even those who were not stealing fuel, because this is a busy place,” Daniel Ngogo, a witness, told Reuters news agency.

“The fire was huge and it was challenging to rescue victims. I have seen about 65 to 70 people being rescued because the fire was fast spreading across the accident area.”

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli sent his condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those killed and wished the injured quick recovery.

Reporting from Nairobi in neighbouring Kenya, Alejeezirah’s Malcomm Webb said the regional commissioner said at least 50 people have died.

But the police source said the number may rise even double Incidents of people being killed by explosions when taking fuel on incapacitated tankers are common in East Africa due to the rise of poverty.