DAR ES SALAAM-(MaraviPost)-Tanzania’s President John Magufuli, was this week accused of making unpalatable remarks that girls who give birth should not be allowed to return to school.

According to the BBC Magufuli was speaking at a public rally in Chilinze town about 100 kilometers west of the main city Dar es Salaam. He ordered that young mothers would be distracted if they were allowed back in school.

The Tanzanian President warned school girls that after getting pregnant, they were alone.

Magufuli even teased young mothers that after calculating some few mathematics, the girls would ask the teacher in the classroom “Let me go out and breastfeed my crying baby.”

The Tanzanian leader also warned men who impregnate the schoolgirls should be imprisoned for 30 years because they should put their energy used to impregnate the girl into farming while in jail.

The President’s remark on pregnant girls were in line with the 2002 law that calls for expulsion of pregnant schoolgirls for offences of against morality and wedlock.

But an online petition set up that a pan-African women’s organization is mobilizing, seeks to get President Magufuli to apologize and reserve his ban and awkward remarks.

The petition says that Magufuli’s support for the expulsion law, would end education of many girls, and propagate more discrimination.

But the President criticized human rights organizations that have been pushing his Government to reverse the law.

“These NGOs should go out and open schools for parents. But they should not force Government to take back the pupils to school.

“I’m giving out free education for students who have really decided to go and study, and now you want me to educate the parents,” Magufuli retorted.