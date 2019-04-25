By Patricia Kapulula

President Dr John Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania has wound up his two day State Visit to Malawi with a call for the country to conduct successful, free and credible elections next month.

Magufuli made the call on Thursday when he officially opened the 2019 Tobacco Marketing Season at the Lilongwe Auction Floors.

“Today I will be concluding my official visit to Malawi and I understand that on May 21, you will be holding your general elections. I would like to seize this opportunity to appeal to the people of Malawi to conduct successful elections,” he said.

He further said that there should be peace and tranquility as the country is geared towards the elections.

He said it has been a tradition for Malawi to hold peaceful and credible elections hence the need to maintain that trend.

Magufuli said such peaceful elections would demonstrate to the world that democracy is deeply rooted not only in Malawi but also in Africa in general.

Malawi goes to the polls next month where the electorates will elect a president, members of parliament and councilors.

Several stakeholders have spoken on the need for the country to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Magufuli was on a two day State Visit to Malawi upon invitation by the Malawi leader, President Peter Mutharika. While in the country Magufuli visited the Parliament Building in Lilongwe where he paid homage to the late President Prof Bingu wa Mutharika by laying a wreath at the late president’s statue and later held bilateral talks with President Mutharika.

At the end of the bilateral talks a communiqué was issued in which the two countries have among other things, reaffirmed the need to boost trade ties between the two countries.

