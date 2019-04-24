LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Tanzania’s President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli is expected to officially open the 2018-19 tobacco marketing season alongside Malawi’s leader, President Peter Mutharika in Lilongwe on Thursday, April 25

Tobacco Commission (TC) along side Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that Magufuli will pay a two day state visit to the Republic of Malawi from 24 to 25 April 2019.

Reads part of the statement. “Apart from holding bilateral talks with His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President Magufuli will open the 2019 Tobacco Marketing season at the Lilongwe Floors.

President Magufuli is expected arrive in Malawi on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport where will address the press of his visit.

TC Chief Executive Officer Kayisi Sadala told the news conference on Wednesday morning that Lilongwe Auction will be the first to open Thursday April 25, followed by Chinkhoma on Monday 29 April, Limbe floors on May 2nd, Mzuzu May 6 and Kabwafu on Thursday May 16.

This year the country is expected to have more volume of tobacco by almost two percent than in 2018.

According to a preliminary report from the commission Malawi will have 206 million kilogram more than what was sold last year of 202 million kg.

This means that the green gold as Malawi’s tobacco is popularly known, the volume has surpassed the buyers’ demand by 35% of 152 million kg requirement.

The commission has also licensed 166.9 million kg this year.

Sadala attributed to this year’s increased tobacco volume to last year’s good marketing season.

“So, far the country has produced more volume of tobacco than what was sold last year. The increased tobacco volume has also surpassed buyers’ demand by 35%. The commission will carry the second crop estimate from February 25 to March 3, 2019.

“This exercise’ report will determine opening dates for marketing season. However, despite increased this year’s volume, the commission will make sure that all tobacco is sold out,” assures Sadala.

The country realized US$336 million in 2018 marketing season.