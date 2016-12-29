KARONGA-(MaraviPost)–Two senior security personnel from the immigration department of Tanzania on Wednesday visited Malawi through Karonga district to inquire about the eight arrested Tanzanian nationals at Kayerekera Uranium mine site.

The two senior security personnel were from Kasumulu Immigration office in the republic of Tanzania.

Confirming the development, Malawi Songwe border immigration spokesperson Yusuf Shaibu identified the two as Taniel Magwala (Commissioner for Immigration Services) and his deputy John Chiragiza.

“They said their aim of the visit was to inquire about the eight arrested Tanzanian nationals at Kayerekera mine site and that to know their agenda” said Shaibu.

According to Shaibu, the Officer in Charge (OC) for Songwe border Immigration office Billy Chizimu told his counterparts that the eight Tanzanian nationals were arrested on the charges of criminal trespass and not as spies.

Chizimu also told the two senior security personnel to educate their people to follow right procedures when visiting the Kayerekera mine site for safety and security reasons.

As the eight suspects are remanded at the Mzuzu prison, there is a hot debate among the Karonga residents as well as Malawians especially on why the group wanted to visit the mine site.

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Karonga Diocese in the Catholic Church claims the eight were his visitors but were misled by some people to visit the mine site without his knowledge.