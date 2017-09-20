Tanzanian Premier League side Mbeya City Council FC has opened negotiations with another Malawian coach Christopher Nyambose on the prospects of taking him on board to replace Kinnah Phiri.

Earlier this month Kinnah Phiri parted company with the Tanzanian club by mutual dissent.

Nyambose is currently head coach of Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Simama Premier League side Fish Eagles.

Nyambose told Maravi Post sports desk on Tuesday that “I had a surprise visit by Mbeya officials on Wednesday last week and they asked him if I could be interested to take up the challenge.”

“So, I gave them my conditions and I am waiting to hear from them,” said Nyambose who holds two UEFA coaching licences obtained in England and Germany.

He however denied to disclose the conditions.

Mbeya information officer Shah Mjanja confirmed that the club held discussions with Nyambose, but are yet to make a final decision.

He said should the deal materialise, Nyambose will be deputised by Mohammed Kijuso who is currently the caretaker coach.

In an earlier interview Kinnah Phiri, the former Flames striker and tactician, had claimed that he left his job as he had gone 5 months without being paid his salary.