One man, identified as Mr Moses Mashaka from Sinde ward in Mbeya Region has been found dead in his room on Sunday.

The man hanged to death after he lost a betting over yesterday’s match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, police preliminary reports confirmed.

Real Madrid won the match (3-1 goals).

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Musa Kaibu confirmed this report.

Mr Kaibu said he received the preliminary reports at 10a.m. Mr Mashaka was a second year students at St. Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT).

He was a second year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

RPC Kaibu informed The Citizen that the landlady is the one who reported the case to the police.

The case is still being investigated, RPC Kaibu said.