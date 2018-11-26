I chronicle Africa’s success stories and track its richest people

Tanzanian businessman Reginald Mengi has signed a deal with a South Korean firm to establish a vehicle assembly plant in Dar es Salaam.

According to a report by the East African newspaper, the $10 million plant will be a joint venture between with IPP Automobile Company Ltd, a new subsidiary of Mengi’s IPP Group, and Youngsan Glonet Corporation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the partnership agreement in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, Mengi announced that the plant, to be built at Kurasini, will be up and running by September 2019. The facility is expected to assemble around 1,000 vehicles per year, including commercial and construction trucks, buses and sports utility vehicles. The plant is expected employ more than 1,000 people including distribution and sales executives in Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Malawi. IPP Automobile has already begun importing parts for the assembly of Hyundai, Kia and Daewoo vehicles.

Reginald Mengi, an extremely successful businessman, is the founder of the IPP Group, one of Tanzania’s largest conglomerates. The company has interests in the media, Coca-Cola bottling, mining and consumer goods. His Autobiography, ‘I Can, I Must, I will’ was released in July.

Contact me via email at mfon.nsehe @ gmail.com or on Twitter @MfonobongNsehe