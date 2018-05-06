By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) in conjunction with Media Council of Malawi has instituted a task force as one of the immediate strategies put in place to make sure the Council is up and running.

The newly instituted task force which comprises of five members will be responsible for activities that will be done to revive the council in the short term as the council awaits for a constitutionally established National Governing Council-NGC to be put in place.

Speaking in an interview with Maravi Post after a half day long reviving Media Council of Malawi meeting organized by Misa Malawi in Blantyre on Friday, Teresa Ndanga, Misa Malawi Chairperson expressed the need of having MCM back in full operation citing huge workload at Misa Malawi’s secretariat as a result of MCMs absentia hence the emergency meeting that saw the establishment of the task force.

“As the media we need to have an independent self regulation body such as MCM to be vibrant mandated to look into issues of professionalism among journalists as they perform their duties as well as media regulation as we are approaching election period.

Misa Malawi has a lot of work right now because apart from its mandate to fight for media independence in the country and press freedom it is busy looking into issues that were supposed to be dealt with by the Council”, she said.

“We have already been receiving a number of complaints in terms of how journalists have conducted themselves in terms of ethics, so we thought that as we go towards elections it is very important to convene and look at short term solution to this problem and also long term solutions on how to resuscitate the activities for MCM”, she added.

Through the deliberations during the meeting, Misa Malawi and MCM agreed that there is need to broaden MCMs source of funding.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Media Council of Malawi, Prof. Wiseman Chijere Chirwa guarded MCMs reputation saying the council is not yet dead but it has been doing a lot of its work from the backyard citing passing of ATI bill into law in parliament

And also reduction of journalists cases by Seventy percent (70%) as some of the biggest achievements of the council in the past few years.