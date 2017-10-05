LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi’s multi-award winner, Limbani Kalirani, popularly trading as Tay Grin, was on Wednesday, pronounced as Astro Mobile brand ambassador in a MK8 million deal.

Tay Grin, also popularly known as Nyau King said the Astro mobile’s agreement is a result of shared values in African culture.

The branding is a motivation to better the lives of Africans by providing the platform for the citizens to communicate easily.

Before being branded Astro Mobile Ambassador, the Nyau King, was already inspired by the story of Astro Mobile’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Gwatidzo.

Gwatidzo was an orphan, with love for mobile phones, who turned his passion for technology into a business empire.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post after concealing the brand deal, Tay Grin said he will fill the gap in Malawi for those who are looking for amazing phones but have limited budget.

The rapper disclosed that he will use his ambassadorial role to connect local artists with international music superstars for exposung and pioneering African culture.

“I believe in Astro Mobile’s mission to give a voice to millions of Africans. Astro delivers eye-catching, top performance, and affordable Smartphones to its customers. This is also an opportunity for me to link up local artists with those international superstars for music collaboration”, assures Nyau King.

Astro Mobile General Manager Micheal Gova, ustified why engaging Tay Grin as a brand ambassador is a perfect match of giving Africa the best products.

Gova said the Nyau King was chosen as a brand ambassador due to his strong influence amongst the youth and connections across the continent, where the company was providing services.

He assured Malawi that the company’s products are 14-months guarantee once the customer acquires their product.

“Astro defines itself as an Afrocentric mobile and electronic solutions provider and Tay Grin brand is a proudly Afrocentric one. The artist’s passion for Malawian culture is unprecedented, and can be heard in his musical and lyrical prowess.

“Tay Grin will therefore present a successfully commercialized African brand, which any progressive business entity cannot ignore. Our products match with the artist’s Afrocentric powerhouses and limitless possibilities,” said Gova.

Established in 2012, Astro is a rapid expanding e-commerce company and a mobile and electronic solutions provider that operates in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, South Africa, and Malawi. It provides employment to 2000 employees.