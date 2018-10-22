Tuberculosis (TB) drugs that some people on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment are taking, are resulting in drastic health crises in some parts of the country, we have learnt. Our investigations have established that some patients are provided with conflicting information on how they are supposed to take ARVs and TB drugs simultaneously resulting into health challenges such as mental disorders, hepatitis, fever and splitting headaches.

While these are said to be synonymous with TB drugs, HIV research experts argue that they can be avoided if patients are given sufficient and correct information. “Protecting HIV patients from TB attacks is a medically-proved intervention. But what matters is how you handle it so that the patients are not left tormented. In cases where side effects are numerous and drastic, you are supposed to inform the patients about what they should do,” a doctor with a public health facility, who pleaded for anonymity, said. Some HIV-positive people that we have talked to in Lilongwe and Blantyre have complained that after they started taking ARVs together with TB drugs, their health rapidly deteriorated. One such patient, Lucy Chikanga of Blantyre, claimed she was being forced to take TB drugs even after complaining that they were resulting in serious health challenges some of which she had never experienced before. “I have never suffered from TB but I am being given both ARVs and TB drugs apparently because I am living in a TB-prone area.