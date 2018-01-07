By Nosa Osazuwa

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The Nation Newspaper (Nigeria) has singled out Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) as the nation’s “biggest tourist attraction.”

According to a report published in their travel and tourism column on Saturday January 6, 2018, “Pastor T.B. Joshua and The Synagogue Church of All Nations, has continued to enjoy huge numbers in terms of inbound tourism arrivals.”

In a year that has been rather bleak for Nigeria’s tourism industry, The Nation specified Joshua’s ability to maintain an uninterrupted flow of foreigners to his services throughout the year as a major asset.

“One advantage that Ikotun has in terms of tourism arrival is that it is not a seasonal destination,” the report noted. “It enjoyed an all-year-round influx of religious tourists.”

The article titled ‘Tourism 2018: Stakeholders Hope For Better Year’ further noted that visitors to Joshua’s church in 2017 included high profile guests such as George Weah, the President-Elect of Liberia.

In past years, Malawi high-profile visitors to SCOAN has included firmer presidents Joyce Banda and late Bingu wa Mutharika, among others.

