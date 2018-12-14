A Christian television network founded by Prophet T.B. Joshua, the general overseer of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations – SCOAN. hits a new milestone.

The Emmanuel TV YouTube channel, started by the SCOAN founder, has reached over 1,000,000 subscribers!

This achievement was announced on October 24, 2018, via the prophet’s Facebook page.

He wrote, “THANK YOU 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS!!! To the glory of God, Emmanuel TV has reached over 1,000,000 subscribers on YouTube! One million thanks are not enough to show our appreciation to our one million YouTube subscribers all around the world who have made the Emmanuel TV channel the most watched Christian ministry on the platform with over 387,000,000 views.

Prophet T.B Joshua added, “Continue to join us to change lives, change nations and change the world, in Jesus’ name!”