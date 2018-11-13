by Mandla Ndlovu

Apostle John The spiritual son of Nigerias Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua says God has sent him to come and pray for the nation Zimbabwe and for the newly elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a video message posted on Youtube, the Cameroon clergyman says:

I Apostle John Chi will be in the nation of Zimbabwe from the 19th to the 23rd of November to join the people of Zimbabwe to pray for the nation and the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom God has chosen to lead His people in righteousness and in the fear of the Lord.

The venue will be at Harare International Conference Centre.

God loves Zimbabwe, God loves our President. God’s loves does not keep us away from challenges but sees us through challenges. Challenges force us to looker into ourselves and explore possibilities , pray and dream of other ways we might have ignored.

I am asking all the sons and daughters of the great nation Zimbabwe to bring their flag and we pray that Zimbabwe be blessed.

Speaking of his church Ark of God s Covenant Ministry (AGCOM) John Chi says, “The ministry came about through a revelation. I am Apostle John Chi. When God called me by his grace and used his servant Prophet TB Joshua to anoint me and entrusted the light of the word in me, I was overwhelmed by this grace. But, I had this burden in my heart to take this light to my people.”

John chi is a former Wiseman at the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Nigeria where he served before departing to go and start AGCOM in Cameroon.