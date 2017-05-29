Lilongwe, May 29, 2017: Nkhotakota Police is keeping in custody a 34-year old man, for allegedly defiling, and impregnating a standard 8 pupil of Kasangadzi Primary School in the district.

Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Paul Malimwe, identified the suspect as Lawrence Matewere, a teacher at the said school, from Mbalame Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo, Zomba.

Malimwe said the incident happened from November 2016, when the suspect asked the victim to come to his house for studies since they were neighbours.

The suspect took advantage of the girl and defiled her for several times at his house,” Malimwe said.

He added that that the whole incident came to light in May this year, when the victim’s mother noted some body changes on the girl.

“The girl told her mother that she is pregnant, because she missed her menstruation for two months,” he said.

Malimwe further explained that when Matewere discovered that the girl is pregnant, he gave her K3,000 for an abortion to save his image, a thing which did not please the girl.

He said the girl’s mother gathered courage, and approached Matewere. He voluntarily accepted and promised to marry the girl.

But the mother refused the proposition, and she reported the matter to police. This then led to the arrest of the suspect on May 24, 2017.

According to Malimwe, the girl was taken to Mwansambo Health Centre for medical examination, and a pregnancy test was performed; the medical report revealed that she was four-months pregnant.

Matewere is expected to appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court to answer charges of defilement that is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

