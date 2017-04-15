MULANJE-(MaraviPost)- In its quest to improve the country’s quality education, a telecommunications company on Thursday, donated 70 double-seater desks worth MK2 million that will lift the lives of 140 students at Chisitu Primary School in Mulanje district.

The donation, made by Airtel, is a response to the school’s appeal due to the lack of desks for many years since it was establishment in 1922. Currently the school enrollment is 2,156 pupils.

This is also part of the company’s social cooperate responsibility towards providing desks, school books, and other education resources to various primary, secondary, and tertiary schools in the country.

The company’s Zonal Business Manager for the South, Leslie Tsilizani, said it was the companys responsibility to respond to the communities needs where it operates, particularly in the education and health sectors.

Tsilizani lauded the school for managing to operate with limited teaching and learning materials, hence the companys support.

“As a major supporter of the education sector, we could not ignore this call; and we engaged with the headmaster of the school to see how best the current learning conditions for the students here could be improved.

“We know that the school has other areas requiring support, and our call is for other corporate stakeholders to join our quest to likewise uplift the education sector, one school or classroom at a time,” Tsilizani said.

In his remarks, Chisitu Primary School Head Teacher, Nambuzi Mbewe, commended the company for their timely support. He said the donation will help to alleviate some of the problems the school is facing.

Concurring with the head teacher, Lonney Msika, a standard eight student, said the desks will improve their learning environment.