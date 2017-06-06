Teleza Temweka Ndanga, director of news and current affairs at Zodiac Broadcasting Station (ZBS), on Saturday made history by becoming the first woman to be elected chairperson of the National Media Institute of Southern Africa (NAMISA).

About 804 journalists including Maravi Post reporter, were eligible to and participated in the elections.

Ndanga, described in media circles as the iron lady, defeated renowned media consultant Frank Phiri, with 227 votes to his 165 votes.

In a related development, Cliff Kawanga from Times Group, becomes the NAMISA vice chairperson, after defeating Sellina Kainja, sub-editor at Nation newspaper, with 232 votes to Kainja’s 170 votes.

The position of Executive Secretary, went to Mandy Pondani of Times Group; he defeated Chimwemwe Njoloma of Malawi News Agency (MANA), by 225 votes to 175.

In his remarks after the elections, Phiri accepted the defeat, and vowed to support the winning TCM team (Teleza Cliff and Mandy).

Ndanga, who will head NAMISA for the next three years, thanked the journalists for having confidence in her.

Ndanga said she will make sure that journalists work in a good environment.

The outgoing chairperson, Thom Khanje, also thanked journalists for holding peaceful elections.

He then urged the winning candidates to fulfill what they said in their manifestos.