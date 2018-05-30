There are reports that at least 10 people have been beheaded by suspected Islamist militants in northern Mozambique.

An official in the Palma district of Cabo Delgado Province confirmed the incident but gave no details.

A group known locally as al-Shabab or al-Sunna started out as a religious organisation in 2015 but has carried out several attacks over the last year.

The group is believed to be making millions of dollars from selling timber and rubies.

The Mozambican authorities have closed down several mosques but have been reluctant to give details about jihadist attacks.