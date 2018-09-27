By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will this Saturday, September 29, host the first ever Crusade at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital Lilongwe, Malawi.

So, below are reasons why the crusade is a must attend event;

If you haven’t received Jesus, Prophet Bushiri will teach you deep revelations of being born-again and, further, lead you to Jesus.

If you still doubt that ‘God Is Still Speaking Today’, Prophet Bushiri will demonstrate to you how God speaks to him, every day, through signs and wonders.

If you still believe that Prophet Bushiri only is out for fame and fortune; come and watch how he glorifies God for everything he is, has and owns. His mission to make Jesus more famous.

If you still do not believe that the sick can be healed, the lame can walk, the deaf can hear—God, using his servant Prophet Bushiri, will demonstrate to you that He is still, like in the Old Testament, God of miracles, wonders and signs.

If you still do believe that Prophet Bushiri only does miracles but doesn’t preach; come and experience the richness of his sermons and deep biblical revelations in his preaching.

If you still believe that men of God must be poor; come and see the fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles that God has blessed Prophet Bushiri with—the very symbol of affluence that comes after seeking the kingdom of God FIRST.

If you still believe that Prophet Bushiri charges people money to be prayed for or enter his crusades, come and enter free and get prayed for free by Major 1.

If you still believe that Prophet Bushiri only preaches about prosperity; come and see how much he preaches, mostly, about salvation and, in the process, lead you to Jesus Christ.

If you still do not believe that a wife to a prophet can be a prophetess, come and experience the wonderful teaching and demonstration of heavenly power by Prophetess Mary Bushiri.