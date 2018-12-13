Minister-labouryouth-sports-and-manpower-development-Grace-Obama-Chiumia-interacts-with-graduating-students-C-Stanley-Makuti-

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development injunction with Tevet on Wednesday graduated and awarded 568 students with Malawi TEVET advanced certificates and diploma.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Grace Obama Chiumia who presided over the graduation in the capital Lilongwe commended TEVET for providing survival skills and knowledge to the youths.

Chiumia encouraged the graduates to work together with the Ministry and encouraged them to develop business ideas which they could make use.

The Minister added that the Government is trying to bring partners who could help the graduates to get jobs.

“We are trying to talk to other Ministries and Councils so that we should come up with policy so that a certain percentage of contracts should be given to these graduates and seriously these youths will get the jobs,” Chiumia pointed out.

TEVET Authority Board Chairperson, Gilbert Chilinde said they are looking forward to graduate more because they still have more students in training who are waiting to complete their studies.

“Our wish is to increase the skills of the trainers at the moment so that they can deliver what we expect to see in the sector,” he said

The Chairperson of Technical Colleges’ Principal Council, Freeman Kalirani said they are not happy to see that the number of girls graduating is decreasing and today they have awarded 400 males and 168 females.

“Government should conduct massive awareness to attract more girls, they should come up with more scholarship to empower girls,” he said.

The certificates has been awarded to students who have completed in different course like, engineering, construction, commercial sector, textile and garments, information and communication technology (ICT), fabrication and welding, painting and decoration and many more.

Students came from Nansawa, Soche, Mzuzu and Lilongwe Technical colleges.