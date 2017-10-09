To beat the capacity challenge the Authority is facing where out of 12,000 applicants it can only accommodate 2000, Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocation Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) was planning on adopting the German Tevet System.

TEVETA Board Chairperson, Gilbert Chilinde, disclosed this in an interview on Friday after the official opening of TEVETA 2017 National Executive Conference in Mangochi which was graced by Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

He said the German TEVET System allows an individual straight from secondary school to start training under experienced master trainer in an industry or company and that this allows the person to gain experience while working with a particular industry.

“The advantage of this model is that by the time one finishes the third year the person is well equipped with knowledge and they can easily sign a contract with that industry and become a full time employee,” explained Chilinde.

He continued: “With this model, for the first year the company may appear to be losing to have employed unskilled person but it will win out by end of third year.”

The TEVETA Board Chair said after gaining experience and skills, the person can either choose to stay with the company or graduate to form own company.

The TEVETA Board Chair described the new system as a calling that Malawi must embrace as government continues to construct community technical colleges.

“We need to think outside the box and use another strategy to bring satisfaction to the people we train while we address the market needs,” Chilinde said.

The Board Chair expressed optimism that by adopting German TEVET system into Malawi it could make Malawi TEVET system become one of the best systems in the SADC region.

The TEVETA 2017 National Executive Conference brought together about 40 executive corporate members from across the country to brainstorm on its operations under the theme: “Steering organisations through business turbulence”.