The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) recently asked Malawian companies and industries to provide the country’s technical colleges with the latest equipment to enable learners move with the changing technology.

Board Chairperson Gilbert Chilinde said this on Thursday in Lilongwe when TEVETA briefed Malawi journalists about the TEVETA/HWK Cologne Chamber of Germany partnership.

Through the partnership, Chilinde who recently visited Germany, accompanied by representatives of Employers Association of Malawi (EAM), Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), and other stakeholders, toured German technical colleges and industries in June. During the visit the group learnt that private sector initiative.

The trip was to familiarize the stakeholders with the German technical education system, which is regarded as one of the best in the world.

“Malawi can also produce highly skilled and reliable workers if the country’s companies and industries emulate what their friends in Germany are doing,” said Chilinde.

Learners in Malawi’s technical colleges lag behind in skills and technology because they use outdated equipment, one of the presentations highlighted during the press conference by TEVETA Acting Executive Director Wilson Makulumiza Nkhoma.

“Companies and industries in Germany give technical colleges modern car engines, welding machines, carpentry, and joinery materials, among other important equipment,” the presentation stated.

It added, “the companies and industries enroll many secondary school graduates in technical colleges and sponsors their tuition to have them trained as their future staff. This enhances the companies and industries workforces and production.”

The TEVETA chief also announced of trainings that will take place in Malawi and Germany.

“We want to see Malawian companies and industries start signing mutual contracts with our struggling technical colleges as is the case in Germany. The aim is to produce highly skilled workers whose innovations would reduce the poverty of many people and help develop the country,” Chilinde emphasized.

Currently, Malawi has less than ten national technical colleges, and less than twenty community technical colleges with an annual enrollment of only two thousand students.