It was an emotional moment on the September 8th, 2019 Live Sunday service at the Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN) where Prophet TB Joshua under the leading of the Holy Spirit was on stage with The SCOAN Choir.
The esteemed man of God who has decided not to talk but to express his feelings and those of like-minded Africans and the world at large through this special composition urging Africa to unite in love and solidarity. Let us stop the killings. Let us welcome one another. “Africa Unite!”
This is so touching; we have never seen Prophet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV shedding tears.
This is happening due to the recent unrest in South Africa and Africa at large. In the photos, we can see a placard hung over Prophet TB Joshua as he tears roll down his eyes singing:
Africa unite
Africa let us unite
We need each other
We need one another to grow
Africa unite
Africa unite
The South cannot do it alone
The West cannot go it alone
The East cannot do it alone
The North cannot go it alone
We need each other
We need one another to grow
See the killing
Over drug misuse
See the fight
As a setback
To Africa
Come together
Oh Africa
Don’t let fellow Africans
Feel unwelcome to our land
Africa unite
Africa Unite – let these words resonate in your heart and your prayers as we join Prophet T.B. Joshua in prayer for Africa.