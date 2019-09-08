It was an emotional moment on the September 8th, 2019 Live Sunday service at the Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN) where Prophet TB Joshua under the leading of the Holy Spirit was on stage with The SCOAN Choir.

The esteemed man of God who has decided not to talk but to express his feelings and those of like-minded Africans and the world at large through this special composition urging Africa to unite in love and solidarity. Let us stop the killings. Let us welcome one another. “Africa Unite!”

This is so touching; we have never seen Prophet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV shedding tears.

This is happening due to the recent unrest in South Africa and Africa at large. In the photos, we can see a placard hung over Prophet TB Joshua as he tears roll down his eyes singing:

Africa unite

Africa let us unite

We need each other

We need one another to grow

Africa unite

Africa unite

The South cannot do it alone

The West cannot go it alone

The East cannot do it alone

The North cannot go it alone

We need each other

We need one another to grow

See the killing

Over drug misuse

See the fight

As a setback

To Africa

Come together

Oh Africa

Don’t let fellow Africans

Feel unwelcome to our land

Africa unite

#AfricaUniteTBJoshua

Africa Unite – let these words resonate in your heart and your prayers as we join Prophet T.B. Joshua in prayer for Africa.

